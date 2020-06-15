Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal trespass was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of July Drive.
- A murder was reported at 1:59 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Zephyr Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:32 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:43 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Terrace Drive and Wells Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 8:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Cunningham Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at noon Sunday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
- A fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of McLaury Cove.
- A theft was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Harker Heights
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:06 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Knights Way.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:53 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Citation Loop.
Copperas Cove
- A harassment by phone, assault by threat was reported at 1:08 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Allen Street.
- A theft was reported at 2:08 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:54 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
- An assault by threat was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:54 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Lampasas
- Shots fired was reported at 11:02 a.m. Sunday on Kathie Lane.
- A theft was reported at 11:06 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:28 p.m. Sunday on Acorn Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 12:32 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East 3rd Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 3:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of South Key Avenue.
- An assault was reported at 6:55 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:26 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
