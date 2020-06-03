Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A burglary of a building was reported at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Liberty Street.
- A forgery was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Embers Drive.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South 2nd Street.
- A theft was reported at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A theft was reported at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Edgefield Street.
- A murder was reported at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Alpine Street.
Harker Heights
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Robin Lane.
Copperas Cove
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South 9th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Scott Drive.
- A theft was reported at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South 21st Street.
- An assault causing bodily injury — family violence was reported at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault was reported at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South U.S. Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault by threat was reported at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- A reckless driver was reported at 1:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 190.
- A reckless driver was reported at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
