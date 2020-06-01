Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Sunday in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Rainlily Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:41 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 16th Street.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 1:54 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Liberty Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Winchester Drive.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of 16th Street.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Lakecrest Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Vahrenkamp Drive.
Harker Heights
- Speeding was reported at 1:19 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Terrace Drive.
- A theft was reported at 9:40 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 1:59 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 9:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of Linda Lane.
Lampasas
- An unlawful use of motor vehicle was reported at 12:04 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
- A theft was reported at 2:33 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 4:47 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
