Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A terroristic threat was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 5700 block of Siltstone.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Alamo Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
- A theft of vehicle was reported at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Florence Road.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of 2nd Street.
Harker Heights
No crimes were listed on the blotter for Tuesday.
Copperas Cove
- An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Allen Street.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
- A reckless driver was reported at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 1st Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
