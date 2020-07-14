Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Interference with duties of a public servant was reported at 12:49 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Texas Central Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 7;12 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:40 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Liberty Street.
A city warrant was issued at 4:04 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Lake Road and North 38th Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 9:55 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:17 a.m. on the 1100 block of Georgetown Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:34 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 3:05 a.m. Monday for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Gibson Street.
Theft was reported at 9:35 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
Fleet accident was reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of JR Court.
Fraudulent use/possession identifying information was reported at 5:11 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South 3rd Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:29 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Wood Duck Court.
Criminal trespassing of a habitation/shelter with criminal trespassing was reported at 6:17 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Shady Lane.
Assault by contact/family violence was reported at 7:36 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Karen Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:54 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of West Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Monday between the hours of 10:13 a.m. and 3:27 p.m. in the 400 block of West Valley Road.
A failure to appear for public intoxication and theft was reported at 10:59 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 4:53 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East 5th Street.
Harassment was reported at 5:01 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:31 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Avenue E.
Lost property was reported at 10:22 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Elm Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:58 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Avenue A,
