Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Andover Drive and Bonner Drive.
Theft was reported at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Tiffany Circle.
A terroristic threat was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Eastside Drive.
Failure to identify as a fugitive was reported at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Bacon Ranch Road and Levy Lane.
Theft was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of 18th Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Florence Road and West Fowler Avenue.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South W.S Young Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South West Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Lauren Lea Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Ivory Lane.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Alvin Drive and Deorsam Loop.
COPPERAS COVE
Illegal dumping was reported at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Garden Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An arrest for evading arrest, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, minor in possession of tobacco, possession of marijuana was reported at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
An agency assist arrest for indictment for abandoning, endangering a child, knowing of reckless criminal neglect was reported at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, choking, agency assist, animal at large was reported at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Westview Lane.
An arrest for abandonment, endangering a child intentional knowledge of reckless criminal neglect was reported at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
An animal bite was reported at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Meadow Lane.
An accident was reported at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Williams Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Manning Drive.
Forced entry was reported at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Linda Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A runaway was reported at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
Burglary of a business was reported at 6:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Nix Road.
An accident was reported at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Avenue B.
A runaway was reported at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
