Police reports for Saturday for Killeen, Copperas Cove and Lampasas

Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Rancier Ave.
A murder was reported at 3:24 p.m. in the 700 block of Houston St.
An aggravated assault was reported at 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Dimple St.
Copperas Cove
An assault with bodily injury-family violence, and theft, were reported at 2:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190
An unattended death was reported at 7:41 a.m. in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon- family violence was reported at 9:48 a.m. in the 900 block of South 27th St.
An assist from another agency (Marlin Police Department) was reported at 9:50 a.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 11:52 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:27 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Deadly conduct - pointing a firearm/entrance on property owned by another was reported at 4:07 p.m. in the 2600 block of Post Oak Ave.
An accident was reported at 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of West Avenue D and South First Street.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief reported at 10:13 a.m. in the 900 block of S Walnut St.
A suspicious vehicle reported at 12:14 p.m. in the 1500 block of N US Hwy 281
A reckless driver reported at 2:31 p.m. on S US Hwy 281
Loud Music was reported at 9:19 p.m. in the 700 block of McLean St.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:16 p.m. in the 900 block of S Key Ave.
A suspicious vehicle reported at 11:53 p.m. in the 100 block of W 5th St.
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release reports on weekends.
Complied by Steve Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.