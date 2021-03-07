Police reports for Saturday from Killeen, Lampasas

KILLEEN
Burglary of a habitation/forced entry was reported at 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of S. Brook Drive
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:25 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday in the 3700 block of Hereford Lane.
Theft/misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Blvd.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:35 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Rd.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:51 p.m. on Saturday in the 1100 block of Bridge St.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:03 p.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of S. US Hwy. 281
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:53 p.m. on Saturday in the 1400 block of S. Key Ave.
No police reports for Saturday were available from Copperas Cove, and harker heights does not release crime reports on weekends.
