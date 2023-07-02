Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1000 block of Estes Drive.
- Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 12:39 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Elms Road and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of South 38th Street and Water Street.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2;31 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Road.
- Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 2:58 a.m. Saturday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and Westover Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:23 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- An assault on a family member was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
- Driving while license is suspended, revoked, cancelled, denied was reported at 9:12 a.m. Saturday in the area of Crockett Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:34 a.m. Saturday in the area of 14th Street and Parmer Avenue.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:49 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Elms Road.
- An assault on a family member was reported at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 5800 block of Taffinder Lane.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Tanner Street.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of 10th Street.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Glennwood Drive.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Middleton Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Fourth Street and Avenue D.
- A city warrant for KPD was reported at 8:27 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
- A theft, possession of stolen property, was reported at 9:37 p.m. Saturday in the area of Lowes Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 10:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Herndon Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10;31 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Donegal Bay Court.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10;43 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of James Loop.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
- A suspicious person was reported at 12:37 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- A suspicious person was reported at 2;42 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of College Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 3;28 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 8:53 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- A suspicious person was reported at 9:26 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- A theft was reported at 10;45 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
- A theft was reported at 2:52 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Naruna Road.
- Shots fired was reported at 9:49 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Avenue E.
- A reckless driver was reported at 10;54 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
