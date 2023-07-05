Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 2600 block of Bigleaf Drive.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1900 block of Nimitz Drive.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Bamboo Lane.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12;45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Eighth Street.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 18000 block of Fourth Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Regency Court.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Doraine Court.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Doraine Court.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7;40 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Haven Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance, group 2, was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Cinch Drive.
Driving while intoxicated, subsequent, was reported at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Public Intoxication was reported at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Bluebonnet.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Newcastle Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11 p.m, Tuesday in the 1900 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Parmer Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:17 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Vernice Drive.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:33 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Janet Lane.
Found property was reported at 3:06 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare check was reported at 4:17 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Hogan Drive.
A runaway was reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway return was reported at 2:21 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft of a firearm was reported at 4:08 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on warrant for possession of a controlled substance, group 2 under 1 gram, was reported at 4:56 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Judy Lane.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 6:07 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
An open investigation was reported at 8:09 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:19 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare check was reported at 9:34 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Willowbrook Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:42 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Wild Plum Drive.
Unlawful restraint, assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of J.R. Court.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An aggravated sexual assault was reported at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Dennis Street.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Miles Street.
An arrest, agency assist, was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Sherry Lane.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Wigeon Way.
An assault, family violence was reported at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Little Street.
An accident was reported at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North First Street.
A theft under $100 was reported at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault of a family member, assault with bodily injury, family violence, unlawful restraint was reported at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Blancas Drive.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child, online solicitation of a minor was reported at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue D.
Disorderly conduct, discharge/display of a firearm was reported at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of W.S. McDonald Parkway.
Entrance onto property by other than owner was reported at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Atkinson Avenue.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old was reported at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Courtney Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for criminal trespassing, resisting arrest/search or transport, evading arrest was reported at 12:46 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
An arrest on outstanding warrants for speeding, expired license plates, failure to appear was reported at 2:10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An agency assist arrest was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Rocky Hill Drive.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Halone Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Chestnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
An arrest for expired vehicle registration, greater than 60 days was reported at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Harassment was reported at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fireworks reported at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
Fireworks reported at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Broad Street.
Fireworks reported at 9;44 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Brooks Street.
Fireworks reported at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West First Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
