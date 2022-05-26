Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Florence Road.
Criminal mischief reported at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of 18th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of 18th Street.
A theft was reported at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday 1400 Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3;10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Dimple Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North 16th Street.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
Violation of magistrate’s order was reported at 10;22 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North Gilmer Street and West D Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Rancier avenue and Massey Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Farm to Market Road 3046 and U.S. Highway 190.
Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone was reported at 8;43 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation, motion to revoke, assault causing injury to a family member, violated promise to appear for expired license, violated promise to appear for speeding was reported at 9;21 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information was reported at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Family violence, assault of a family member, welfare check was reported at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 12;27 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Robertson Avenue and Clara Drive.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone was reported at 2;47 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information was reported at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Laurie Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1205 block of Courtney Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
A theft was reported at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Oak Street.
An assault was reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lubbock Drive.
A family violence assault was reported at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Seventh Street.
An accident was reported at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for family violence, assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
An arrest for family violence, assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 2;14 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A forgery was reported at 2;16 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Found property was reported at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A hit and run accident was reported at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A runaway was reported at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Bob White Lane.
LAMPASAS
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday on Goldman Lane.
A suspicious person was reported at 4;36 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5;18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Mill Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7;28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Third Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A runaway was reported at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue A.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Arnold Street.
