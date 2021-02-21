COPPERAS COVE
An assault by threat was reported at 6:40 a.m. in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 10:43 a.m. in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 11:16 a.m. in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harrasment, with no charges filed, was reported at 12:37 p.m. in the 2700 block of Settlement Road.
Illegal dumping was reported at 12:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 3:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accdient, and attempted suicide, was reported at 6:17 p.m. at the intersection of Joseph Drive and Gail Drive.
An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 6:56 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
LAMPASAS
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:27 a.m. in the 600 block of N. Key Ave.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:07 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Hackberry St.
An assault was reported at 7 a.m. in the 400 block of S. Porter St.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of Bridge St.
A disturbance was reported at 2:05 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Key Ave.
A disturbance was reported at 11 p.m. in the 300 block of S. US Hwy. 281
Harker Heights does not release police reports on weekends, and nothing was reproted by the Killeen Police Department.
