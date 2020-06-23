Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Public intoxication was reported at 12:50 a.m. Monday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 46th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Daisy Drive.
Forgery was reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Veteran Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:20 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Corona Drive and Goodhue Drive.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 6:56 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:07 p.m. Monday in the intersection of East C Avenue and North Fourth Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:12 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Harris Avenue and North 16th Street.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 9:21 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided was reported at 10:31 p.m. Monday in the 1100 South Fort Hood Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:54 p.m. Monday in the 300 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest was made at 6:03 p.m. Monday for forgery in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 8:31 p.m. Monday for public intoxication in the 200 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
Debit card abuse was reported at 4:48 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:05 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
A theft of more than $750 but less than $2,500 was reported at 5:17 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South 11th Street.
An accident was reported at 5:38 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 6:12 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct by public affray was reported in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
An arrest was made at 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 500 block West Avenue A.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:24 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:24 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Ave C.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:21 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Live Oak Street.
Burglary of a business was reported at 12:31 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
Theft was reported at 2:58 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 3:30 PM Monday on Hollywood Drive.
Disturbance was reported at 6:08 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Disturbance was reported at 7:25 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
Compiled by Monique Brand
For more crime news, visit kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.