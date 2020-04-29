Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Tampering with identification number by removal or alteration was reported at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday on East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Carrollton Circle.
Theft of a bicycle was reported at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest was made at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday for assault with bodily harm.
COPPERAS COVE
A runaway return was reported at 3:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Wine Cup Road.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 4:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.
An accident was reported at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Colorado Drive.
A warrant arrest was made at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury was protected at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block Kielman Drive.
A runaway return was reported at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A juvenile was detained and released to parent was reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An unlawful disclosure of intimate visual recording was reported at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A fleet accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Business Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 8:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Linda Lane.
A welfare check was made at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
An electronic transaction of certain visual depiction was reported at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Avenue F.
LAMPASAS
A burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:44 a.m Tuesday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Third Street.
A theft was reported at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday on Sue Ann Drive.
Disturbance was reported at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
