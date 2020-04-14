Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Deadly conduct by discharging a firearm towards a habitat, building or person was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Fourth Street.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 4:28 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Fraudulent use of identification was reported at 5:50 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:54 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Jennifer Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 4:10 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Aggravated assault against a public servant was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Vermont Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:25 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Lambrusco Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:55 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas
Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare check was conducted at 12:21 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Cardinal Trail.
Forgery was reported at 12:39 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Harassment was reported at at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Neff Drive.
Injury to a child was reported at 3:06 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue F.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Patterson Street.
An assault by threat was reported at 7:35 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Dydent Avenue.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:03 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:19 p.m. Monday in teh 500 block of North Third Street.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:59 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:21 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:13 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Monique Brand
For more crime news, visit kdhnews.com/crime.
