Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A harassment by telephone was reported at midnight Monday in the 4000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A felony theft was reported at midnight Monday in the 100 block of North Gray Street.
An interference with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the intersection of East Green Avenue and North 10th Street.
A burglary of a habitat with no forced entry was reported at 1 a.m. Monday.
A possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:54 a.m. Monday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:05 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 2600 of Haven Drive.
An assault by contact was reported at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal warrant was issued at 9:35 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Church Street.
A theft was reported at 2:40 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Attas Avenue.
A burglary of a building with no forced entry was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Dean Avenue.
A burglary of a building with no forced entry was reported at 5:28 p.m. Monday in the 2100 Beretta Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Stetson Avenue.
Disorderly conduct by rudely displaying a firearm was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of College Street.
A possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Zephyr Road.
A driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:36 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wales Drive.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:22 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Dale Earnhart Drive.
A runaway was reported at 7:56 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Mary Jo Drive.
A theft of property was reported at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 1:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Grizzly Trail.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 1:43 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue for criminal trespass.
A possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:12 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 190.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:02 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Risen Star Lane.
A possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 6:28 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
A burglary of a building was reported at 8:11 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Golf Course Road.
A warrant arrest was made at 9 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Live Oak Drive.
A theft was reported at 8:53 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Creek Street.
A burglary of a habitat was reported at 10:24 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Creek Street.
An accident was reported at 11:54 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North Drive.
An assistance for another agency was reported at 2:12 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:11 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Morgan Circle.
Found property was reported at 5:32 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An animal bite, animal at large was reported at 5:37 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Isabelle Drive.
A murder with intent to cause death, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct were reported at 7:06 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Seventh Street.
A duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 9:32 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest of two people was reported at 10:33 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Veterans Avenue for public intoxication.
An indecency with a child by sexual contact was reported at 10:54 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:51 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:40 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:53 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 8:31 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 9:46 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 10:29 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Third Street.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at 11:12 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:38 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Monique Brand
For more crime news, visit kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.