Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:03 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East D Avenue and North Gray Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2:27 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of North Fourth Street.
Burglary of a habitat with forced entry was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Patriotic Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:22 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Bugle Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block McCarthy Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:38 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Hallmark Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An assist with another agency was reported at 6:37 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Pinewood Drive.
An assist with another agency was reported at 2:09 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Indian Trail.
A runaway was reported at 5:41 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Mark Road.
COPPERAS COVE
A possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:19 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
Failure to identify fugitive from justice was reported at 5:37 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South First Street.
Graffiti was reported 8 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Drive.
An arrest was made at 10:51 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
A welfare check was done at 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive. Harassment by phone was reported at 12:13 p.m. Monday in the 100 block West Avenue A.
A runaway was reported at 1:54 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Park Avenue.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:33 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 10:14 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Broad Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:24 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:19 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Compiled by Monique Brand
For more crime news, visit kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.