Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A pedestrian walking on roadway was reported at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday in Dimple Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Dugger Circle.
The duty to give information and render aid was reported at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in Gray Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday in Lowes Boulevard.
Walking in the roadway was reported at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday in Raymond Street.
A unlawful restraint was reported at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Elyse Drive.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:54 a.m. Wednesday in Florence Road.
An assault of family member, impeding breathing was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Cantabrian Drive.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Crestridge Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported a 6;55 a.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of Redstone Drive.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7;39 a.m. Wednesday in South Fort Hood Street.
The theft misdemeanor of shoplifting was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A recovered stolen vehicle was reported at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Kangaroo Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Lloyd Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in Florence Road.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Ivory Lane.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 12 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A violation of magistrates order was reported at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Middleton Street.
The possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday in Florence Road.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Alta Vista Drive.
The duty to give information and render aid was reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday in East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Hunt Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Coy Drive.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Hereford Lane.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday in East central Texas Expressway.
The city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday in East Rancier Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An unattended death was reported at 6:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 7;17 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Phyllis Drive.
The affidavit of surety to surrender principal was reported at 8;15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South 1st Street.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Bowen Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
The sexual assault of a child was reported at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
The theft of property leading to an arrest was reported at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault causes bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A runaway was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Aztec Trace.
A runaway was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
A terroristic threat was reported at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Ruby Road.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of East Highway 190.
A grass fire was reported at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Arnold Street.
Harassment was reported at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of South Highway 281.
A noise disturbance was reported at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West 8th Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
An suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Campbell Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.