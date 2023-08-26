Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Walking in a roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in Stringer street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Hitchrock Drive.
A city warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:14 a.m. Friday in East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Hilltop Loop.
A burglary was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
An assault was reported at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Florence Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday in West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:51 a.m. Friday on 18th Street.
The failure to identify fugitive was reported at 3:54 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
A city warrant arrest for Killeen PD was reported at 4:47 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Elyse Drive.
Theft was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Duran Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:55 p.m. Friday on Root Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:33 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Illinois Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove police reports were not available on Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights police reports were not available on Saturday.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:40 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:57 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of South US Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:34 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of South US Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 11:01 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Forgery was reported at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 11:49 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:08 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
A burglary was reported at 3:32 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Walnut Street.
Theft was reported at 6:14 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:53 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Theft was reported at 7:12 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:26 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.