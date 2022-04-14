Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Evading arrest with vehicle was reported at 12:59 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North 18th Street.
- Theft was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North College Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive.
- Burglary of habitation with intent to commit felony was reported at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Alpine Street.
- Driving with suspended, revoked, canceled, denied license was reported at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday in the area of North Gilmer Street and West Green Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Minthorn Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Carlisle Street.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Kathey Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:18 p.m.. Wednesday in the 400 block of Valentine Street.
- Theft was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Violation of magistrates order was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Creekwood Drive.
- Duty on striking fixture, landscape was reported at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Central Texas Expressway
- Theft was reported at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- Arrest for burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
- Theft of vehicle was reported at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
- Assault was reported at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Accident was reported at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 2011 Urbantke Lane.
- Arrest for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fighting, assault by threat was reported at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North First Street.
- Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- Indecency with a child, sexual contact was reported at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 4;12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Indecent assault was reported at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Evading arrest, detention was reported at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Accident was reported at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
- Theft was reported at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Wagon Train Circle.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday in 200 block of North Drive.
- Found property was reported at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
- Criminal negligence, abandonment, endangering a child was reported at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North First Street.
- Threat was reported at 10:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Little Street.
- Arrest for possession of marijuana, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Harker Heights
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Clore Road.
- Assault was reported at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
- Disturbance was reported at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
- Accident was reported at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Seventh Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 7:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 8800 block of West Farm to Market 580.
- Theft was reported at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- Harassment was reported at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West First Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 3:26 p.m.. Wednesday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Shots fired was reported at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of South Highway 281.
- Shots fired was reported at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
