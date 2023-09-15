Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft was reported at 3:44 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:25 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Wolf Street.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:26 a.m. Thursday in East B Avenue.
The assault of a family member, impeding breathe was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
An altered license plate was reported at 1:16 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
The possession of a controlled substance, group 2 was reported at 1:34 p.m. Thursday in East Rancier avenue.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:36 p.m. Thursday in Grandon Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
The discharge of a firearm was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Aleeta Drive.
Burglary was reported at 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Saddle Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The assisting of another agency was reported at 4:55 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue B.
A terroristic threat of family member was reported at 5:40 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Redbud Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:46 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Avenue B.
An assault by a threat was reported at 8:48 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An assault by contact was reported at 9:38 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An assault causing a bodily injury was reported at 10:12 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Information was reported at 10:22 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 11:02 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
The affidavit of surety to surrender was reported at 11:27 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South First Street.
An arrest warrant was reported at 12:24 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Taylor Creek Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:41 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
The striking of an highway fixture was reported at 1:38 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of West Anderson Avenue and Dillon Drive.
The assisting of another agency was reported at 2:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:35 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:34 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 3:55 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Graffiti was reported at 4:51 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Graffiti was reported at 6:24 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 6;31 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Lutheran Church Road and North First Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 6:36 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An assault was reported at 6:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North First Street.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:27 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Drive and Constitution Drive.
Indecency with a child was reported at 10:44 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 1:47 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
No drivers license was reported at 10:11 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
Fraud was reported at 8:14 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Ridge Street.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:22 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
Fireworks was reported at 2:09 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Summer Street.
Theft was reported at 4:39 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A noise disturbance was reported at 9:41 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Hackberry.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
