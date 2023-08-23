Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at midnight Tuesday in South Fort Hood Street.
Theft was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Sherman Drive.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
The possession of a controlled substance under 2 ounces was reported at 3:48 a.m. Tuesday in American Legion Road.
Assault causing a bodily injury was reported at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Keith Avenue.
A burglary was reported at 4:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Violet Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Buckley Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Buckley Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Bundrant Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Kirk Circle.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8;20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A burglary was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Old FM Road.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Travis Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Big Divide Road.
Theft was reported at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
72-hour parking was reported at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Constitution Drive and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.
Information was reported at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Sexual assault was reported at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
The fail to register as a sex offender was reported at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault causing a bodily injury was reported at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 3;53 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
General information was reported at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
The delivery of a controlled substance under 1 gram was reported at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Carothers Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Republic Circle.
A injury to a child was reported at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Manning Drive.
A violation of protective order was reported at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
An accident was reported at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of North First Street and West Avenue B.
A unattended death was reported at 9;36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Leonhard Street.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue D.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Cline Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
A prowler was reported at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East First Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Fraud was reported at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.