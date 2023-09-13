Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Public intoxication was reported at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in East D Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Cactus Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Theft was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Florence Road.
A recovered vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
Resisting arrest was reported at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle.
Theft of mail was reported at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Dannen Court.
Theft was reported at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A burglary was reported at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Florence Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Avenue.
Evading arrest was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Harriet Tubman Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The driving while intoxicated leading to arrest was reported at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
A warrant of arrest leading to an arrest was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
The motion to revoke driving under the influence of alcohol, also leading to an arrest was reported at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
Credit card abuse was reported at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Second Street.
An accident was reported at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
The assaulting of family member, impeding breathe was reported at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Mary Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Theft was reported at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Veterans Avenue.
Theft was reported at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Cline Drive.
An open investigation was reported at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Sexual coercion and threat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A violation of protective order was reported at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Credit card abuse was reported at 7:42 p.m.. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of property with two previous convictions was reported at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A city warrant arrest was reported at 9;34 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram was reported at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Avenue E.
Harassment was reported at 7:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Gamel Street.
The unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A burglary was reported at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Chestnut Street.
Theft was reported at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday in Cameron Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
