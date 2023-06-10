Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 6:31 pm
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:10 a.m. Friday in South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 12:27 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North WS Young Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Central Expressway.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:20 a.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Lauren Lea Drive.
Duty on striking highway fixture was reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:43 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 2:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Terroristic threat was reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Bowles Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:54 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Bundrant Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 9:52 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Alma Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Fowler Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:29 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Bryce Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious person was reported at 2:21 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West 4th Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:19 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Liveoak Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:43 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West 1st Street.
Theft was reported at 11:26 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Avenue C.
Disturbance was reported at 12:23 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 5:44 p.m. Friday in Casebeer Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
