Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1000 block of North 38th Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at midnight Thursday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
The discharge of firearm was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Godman Street.
No drivers license was reported at 12:40 a.m. Thursday in East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday in East Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 5 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Ys Pak Court.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:46 a.m. Thursday in Attas Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:15 am.. Thursday in North College Street.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:05 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Deadly conduct of firearm was reported at 10:07 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Margarita Drive.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:39 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Church Avenue.
The failing to stop and give information on attended vehicle was reported at 11:01 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of South WS Young Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Washington Street.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Highland Avenue.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Mildred Avenue.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 8:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9;30 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Reckless driving was reported at 11:24 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
The evading of arrest was reported at 11:39 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An emergency medical detention was reported at 1:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
The possession of a controlled substance under 4 grams was reported at 1:37 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
An accident was reported at 6:13 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Robertson Avenue.
Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 7:39 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
A runaway was reported at 7;32 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
An accident was reported at 8:39 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Post Oak Avenue.
Assault by threat, family violence was reported at 9;12 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Spur Drive.
A runaway was reported at 12:04 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
Debit card abuse was reported at 12:47 p.m. Thursday in Karen Sue Circle.
Theft was reported at 2:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Dryden Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:18 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Urbantke Lane.
Theft was reported at 10:57 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:12 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A burglary was reported at 10:46 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Dove Lane.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:17 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Taking water unlawfully was reported at 4:36 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The injury to child, elder or disabled was reported at 8:32 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
Running of stop sign was reported at 9:22 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 6:04 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 10:42 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:14 p.m. Thursday in Hillcrest Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
