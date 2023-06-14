Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 300 block of South 10th Street.
City warrant for other agency was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 6100 block of Temora Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday in South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of habitation no forced entry was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Patton Road.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Lucille Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday in Santa Rosa Drive.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday in Brewster Avenue.
Possession of aerosol substance and use was reported at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Discharge of firearm was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Hill Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in East Dean Avenue.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Hilliard Loop.
Theft misdemeanor of motor vehicle was reported at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Redondo Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
Fail to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Massey Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 7;40 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Runaway return was reported at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Ryan Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of North 1st Street.
Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Hogan Drive.
Sexual assault of child was reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Welfare concern was reported at 7:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Mary Street.
Accident was reported at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of North 1st Street and Highway 9.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Saratoga Lane.
Welfare concern was reported at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Freedom Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Safe keeping was reported at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.
Runaway was reported at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
Assist another agency was reported at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Avenue B.
Accident was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue B.
Assist other agency was reported at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Horseshoe Drive.
Assault with bodily injury, family injury was reported at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Matt Drive.
Accident was reported at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Assault causes bodily injury, family member was reported at 12 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Man O War Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Robin Lane.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Fraud was reported at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Assault was reported at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East 3rd Street.
Disturbance was reported at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Cloud Street.
Shots fired was reported at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Avenue H.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
