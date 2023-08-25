Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
An assault by contact was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North 10th Street.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 2:46 a.m. Thursday in the 12000 block of 10th Street.
The fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A burglary was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
A burglary was reported at 10:58 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Stetson Avenue.
An assault was reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
A false alarm was reported at 3:51 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
The driving while license being revoked was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Clear Creek Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:33 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Kirk Circle.
An assault was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Chips Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 8;55 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Town Square.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:17 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
The evading of arrest was reported at 1:06 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
The assisting of another agency leading to arrest was reported at 1:13 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Matt Drive.
An assault by contact was reported at 2:06 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
The burglary of a building was reported at 2:33 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Aggravated assault to a family member with weapon was reported at 3:53 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Logsdon Street.
A burglary leading to arrest was reported at 4:07 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Someone falsely holding themselves to be a lawyer was reported at 6:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Neff Drive.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:13 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Lindsey Drive.
The possession of marijuana of a minor leading to arrest was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Lindsey Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Morning Dove Trail.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No drivers license was reported at 9:03 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Knights Way.
Assisting of another agency was reported at 9:13 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:03 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:14 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Hackberry Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:05 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:34 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:07 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of College Street.
Theft was reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Ninth Street.
Theft was reported at 4:34 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:14 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South US Highway 281.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
