Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Daisy Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Bryce Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Stan Schlueter Loop and South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:09 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
A theft, misdemeanor, was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Elms Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:42 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Elms Road and Trimmier Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An aggravated assault was reported at 5:50 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sladecek Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Stephen Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Prairie Drive.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:46 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of York Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 5:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Leaning Oak Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Sladecek.
An aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
An assault on a family member, aggravated assault was reported at 9:17 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Hunt Drive.
Failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury or death was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 Clear Creek Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Trailboss Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Harassment was reported at 12:05 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:13 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
An assault was reported at 2:11 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Avenue D.
An arrest on warrants for deadly conduct, assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 6:03 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest on warrant for deadly conduct was reported at 6:03 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 6:10 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for assault on a public servant, assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest/search/transport was reported at 8:25 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Two vehicle burglaries were reported at 11:36 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Marlee Circle.
A welfare check, found property was reported at 2:26 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 3:24 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Farm to Market Road 3046 and U.S. Highway 190.
Exploitation of the elderly was reported at 5:01 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
An unattended death was reported at 5:18 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An arrest for Online solicitation of a minor, aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 5:29 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An agency assist was reported at 7:17 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a building was reported at 8:06 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Found property was reported at 8:22 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
A runaway was reported at 10:11 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Joe Morse Drive.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:04 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of a controlled substance, group 2, less than 1 gram in a drug free zone was reported at 12:54 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
A welfare check was reported at 1:26 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 2:22 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Two arrests for cruelty to non-livestock animals were reported at 5:51 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 7:12 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, under two ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:57 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South First Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, group 1 more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous drug, warrants for drug paraphernalia, parking on an unimproved surface, property violation weeds/grass/junk/unsightly matter was reported at 12:57 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Theft of property under $100 was reported at 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on warrant for criminal trespassing was reported at 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for interfering with an emergency request for assistance, unlawful restraint, continuous violence against family member was reported at 1:59 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Mary Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:06 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Dennis Street.
An accident was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
An arrest for assault on a family member, family violence was reported at 5:46 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Derby Avenue.
An assault, family violence was reported at 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 9:42 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Blancas Drive.
An accident involving injury, damage to vehicle was reported at 11:12 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Arson, agency assist was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
Found property, agency assist for sex offender duty to register was reported at 10:41 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Sundown Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:42 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 3:17 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Mary Street.
Found property was reported at 8:58 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Margaret Lee Street and Robertson Avenue.
An agency assist was reported at 7:53 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Logsdon Street and Big Divide Road.
A runaway was reported at 10:05 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Forgery was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
An agency assist to recover a stolen vehicle was reported at 6:51 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Miller’s Crossing.
An arrest for assault was reported at 8:52 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Miller’s Crossing.
Theft of property, between $750 and $2,500, was reported at 5:37 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Elbert Lane.
Theft of property, between $750 and $2,500, was reported at 12:19 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Arapaho Drive.
An arrest on warrants for expired license plates, invalid driver’s license, no seat belt, failure to appear was reported at 8:39 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Miller’s Crossing.
An agency assisted arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 9:55 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of habitation, theft of firearm was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Dorothy Lane.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana was reported at 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for criminal trespassing, found property was reported at 9:42 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:23 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Walnut Street.
Harassment was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:31 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 2:28 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest for disorderly conduct, gesture or display and failure to identify was reported at 4:47 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Loud music was reported at 4:54 p.m. Sunday on Saul Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:01 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of East Third Street.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 8:11 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:47 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Ridge Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:39 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:47 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
