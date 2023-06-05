Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal trespassing was reported at midnight Sunday in the 2800 block of Schwald Road.
Vehicle theft was reported at 12:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
A violation of a parole warrant was reported at 12:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Estelle Avenue.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 4:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of 18th Street and Culp Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:31 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Fraudulent destruction, removal, concealment of writing was reported at 12:01 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Missouri Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:06 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 4:09 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 6:38 p.m. Sunday in the area of Conder Street and Oak Hill Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of John Helen Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:29 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Gray Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Westcliff Road.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 10:06 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Florence Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:29 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An emergency medical detention was reported at 9:50 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, minor in possession of tobacco, possession of drug paraphernalia, entrance on property owned by another was reported at 10:54 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Hill Street.
Vehicle theft, criminal mischief was reported at 11:24 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:26 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North First Street.
A theft was reported at 2:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 3:36 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
An agency assist was reported at 3:38 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 5:09 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An animal bite, animal at large was reported at 7:55 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Phyllis Drive.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 9:54 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Farm to Market Road 3046.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:14 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Evading arrest/detention was reported at midnight Saturday in the 600 block of Kate Street.
An arrest for evading arrest/detention was reported at midnight Saturday in the 600 block of Kate Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 12:34 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:54 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Randa Street.
An unattended death was reported at 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A terroristic threat, assault by threat was reported at 4:21 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Two incidents of criminal mischief was reported at 8:17 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest for warrants for assault on a peace officer was reported at 8:43 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of South Clear Creek Road.
Violation of 72-hour parking limit was reported at 10:02 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 190.
An assault, family violence was reported at 1:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
A theft was reported at 1:47 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 6:06 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 6:13 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
An aggravated assault with serious bodily injury was reported at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, criminal mischief was reported at 8:53 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Bluff Drive.
An attempted suicide, emergency medical detention was reported at 10:42 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Wrong/fictitious/altered license plate was reported at 11:56 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:21 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:40 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 12:33 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Live Oak Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 11:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 1:57 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Reagan Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 5:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 23rd Street.
Evading arrest/detention was reported at 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Kate Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 1:12 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Knights Way.
A runaway was reported at 6:40 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Alpine Fir Drive.
A theft was reported at 9:34 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for violation of a protective order was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:26 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Knights Way.
An arrest for outstanding city warrants was reported at 2:51 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 4:10 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Cardinal Lane.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 10:35 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Cardinal Lane.
An accident was reported at 5:19 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Knights Way.
An arrest for outstanding warrants from Belton Police Department was reported at 11:11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. Kathey Road.
An arrest for outstanding city warrants was reported at 6:01 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for a drug related offense was reported at 6:05 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding city warrants was reported at 7:31 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces and outstanding city warrants was reported at 9:43 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces was reported at 9:43 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:17 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
A disturbance was reported at 12:41 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Fifth Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Fifth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:33 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of College Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:42 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 10:42 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 5:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Brown Street.
An accident was reported at 11:19 p.m. Sunday on Snell Drive.
