Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft of vehicle was reported Thursday at 12:01 a.m. in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported Thursday at 2 a.m. in the 4500 block of Pete Drive.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported Thursday at 9 a.m. in the 200 block of East Church Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:29 a.m. Thursday at Cranford Avenue and South 38th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
City warrant was reported Thursday at 10:54 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Thursday at 11 a.m. in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Arrest warrant was reported Thursday at 2:12 p.m. in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Assault by contact was reported Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Thursday at 5:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Green Avenue.
Theft of vehicle was reported Thursday at 7:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Assault by contact was reported Thursday at 7:57 p.m. in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury-family violence was reported Thursday at 8:25 p.m. in the 2200 block of Hunt Drive.
Shoplifting was reported Thursday at 9 p.m. in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported Thursday at 12:36 a.m. in the 700 block of South 1st Street.
Arrest warrant was reported Thursday at 4:40 a.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Accident was reported Thursday at 8:54 a.m. at North 2nd Street and East Washington Avenue.
Arrest warrants were reported Thursday at 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Oak Street.
Arrest warrant was reported Thursday at 10:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported Thursday at 11:07 a.m. in the 2100 block of Henry Street.
Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance was reported Thursday at 12:47 p.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Disorderly conduct was reported Thursday at 1:14 p.m. in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assist other agency was reported Thursday at 1:34 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Indecency with a child was reported Thursday at 1:43 p.m. in the 300 block fo East Avenue E.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported Thursday at 3:10 p.m. in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Violation of protective order was reported Thursday at 3:28 p.m. in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
Assault causing bodily injury-family violence was reported Thursday at 3:29 p.m. in the 200 block of West Washington Avenue.
Failure to identify was reported Thursday at 8:38 p.m. in the 1900 block of Scott Drive.
Credit card abuse was reported Thursday at 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Mesquite Circle.
Arrest warrant was reported Thursday at 10:56 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief was reported Thursday at 3:06 a.m. in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Assault was reported Thursday at 10:48 a.m. in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
Assault was reported Thursday at 10:57 a.m. in the 900 block of South Chestnut Street.
Criminal trespass was reported Thursday at 12:25 p.m. in the 900 block of North Elm Street.
Reckless driver was reported Thursday at 1:49 p.m. at North Avenue and Key Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported Thursday at :20 p.m. in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Suspicious person was reported Thursday at 9:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Paul Bryant
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
