Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawful restraint was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 19000 block of 4th Street.
Debit card abuse was reported at 12:52 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road.
Debit card abuse was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Jennifer Drive.
A burglary of forced entry was reported at 3:10 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
An unlawful possession of firearm was reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Swanner Loop.
A terroristic threat was reported at 12 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Wood Avenue.
The unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:35 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Bryce Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North College Street.
An aggravated robbery with knife was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:24 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
The discharge of a firearm was reported at 5:48 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of 20th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:22 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault of a pregnant person was reported at 10:05 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Wesley Drive.
The duty to give information and render aid was reported at 10:50 p.m. Friday in East Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:06 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:51 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
A disturbance was reported at 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:58 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
