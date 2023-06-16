Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Assault by contact was reported at 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Stinger Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:36 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Dallas Street.
Theft of vehicle was reported at 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Clairidge Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Steve Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:54 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North Gray Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of 24th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Kingwood Drive.
Deadly conduct discharges from firearm was reported at 10:10 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Kingwood Drive.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Wade Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Brookway Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Dean Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 9:17 p.m. Thursday in East Elms Road.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 9:55 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unreasonable noise in public place was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
Public intoxication was reported at 5:17 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with deadly weapon was reported at 5:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 6:55 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 8:26 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Ross Road.
Forgery of financial instrument was reported at 9:56 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Accident was reported at 9:50 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 11:42 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South 21st Street.
Exploitation of elderly, child, disabled person was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
Runaway returned at 3:03 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South 11th Street.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 5:25 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Ninth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:26 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Ninth Street.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 7:32 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Casa Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 10:01 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Second Street.
Terroristic threat was reported at 10:05 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Continuous violence against family was reported at 10:23 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 6:23 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Tuscan Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:29 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
Sexual assault was reported at an unknown time on Thursday in the 1800 block of Mountain View Court.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:54 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Stacie Road.
Disturbance was reported at 3:19 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Pecan Drive.
LAMPASAS
Reckless driver was reported at 4:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Limestone Drive.
Suspicious person was reported at 8:28 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
