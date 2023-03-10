Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
An arrest was reported Thursday at 11:34 a.m. in the 1000 block of San Antonio Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported Thursday at 1:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Florence Road.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported Thursday at 4 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elms Road.
Assault by contact was reported Thursday at 4 p.m. in the 2700 block of Black Orchid Drive.
City warrant was reported Thursday at 5:31 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported Thursday at 6:26 p.m. at South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Public intoxication was reported Thursday at 7:02 p.m. in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Thursday at 9:49 p.m. in the 500 block of Crockett Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported Thursday at 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Parmer Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Accident was reported Thursday at 7:39 a.m. in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
General information was reported Thursday at 11:19 a.m. in the 600 block of East North Main Street.
False alarm was reported Thursday at 12:17 p.m. in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported Thursday at 2:46 p.m. in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Duty on striking fixture was reported Thursday at 2:47 p.m. in the 1400 block of North 1st Street.
Sexual assault was reported Thursday at 2:59 p.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Welfare concern was reported Thursday at 5:08 p.m. in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
Duty on striking fixture was reported Thursday at 6:56 p.m. in the 2500 block of Phyllis Drive.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported Thursday at 11:28 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while license invalid was reported Thursday at 1:56 p.m. in the 2300 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Public intoxication was reported Thursday at 7:57 p.m. in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assist other agency was reported Thursday at 8:44 p.m. in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Escort was reported Thursday at 10:36 p.m. in the 1200 block of Huey Drive.
Lampasas
Domestic disturbance was reported Thursday at 8:55 a.m. in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Driving while license invalid was reported Thursday at 9:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Naruna Road.
Disturbance was reported Thursday at 11:57 a.m. in the 100 block of West 1st Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported Thursday at 11:57 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Reckless driver was reported Thursday at 2:50 p.m. in the 7200 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
Assault by threat was reported Thursday at 7:10 p.m. in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
