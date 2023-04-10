Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 12:56 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 1:31 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of James Loop.
Failure to identify, not fugitive was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of James Loop.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:24 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Bryce Avenue and Trimmier Road.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm toward habitat, building or person was reported at 5:22 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Mimosa Drive.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 8:32 a.m. Sunday in the area of Bishop Drive and East Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 9:33 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported 10:29 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at noon Sunday in the 4200 block of Matt Court.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 12:29 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Riding on city sidewalk was reported at 1:05 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Priest Drive and West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Park Street.
Disorderly conduct, abusive/indecent/profane language was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Park Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:54 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 8:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:12 p.m. Sunday in the area of Killeen Avenue and West Avenue J.
Illegal discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:39 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Cedarhill Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in a drug free zone was reported at 1:39 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
An arrest for warrants for speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no proof of financial responsibility, theft of property, expired registration was reported at 1:39 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
An assault by threat, family violence was reported at 3:22 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
An arrest on warrants for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 5:02 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a building, criminal mischief was reported at 8:47 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Veterans Avenue.
An agency assisted arrest for bond forfeiture, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, unlawful restraint was reported at 3:01 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 4:57 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North First Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 5:33 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
Burglary of a coin operated machine was reported at 5:57 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Leonhard Street.
An arrest for assault on a family member, unlawful restraint was reported at 8:42 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Third Street.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:12 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Second Street.
A theft was reported at 7:37 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Liberation Lane.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:32 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North 19th Street.
An accident was reported at 10:16 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An arrest for warrant violation of a protective order was reported at 6:17 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Big Divide Road.
An arrest for warrant for theft was reported at 8:01 p.m. Saturday in the area of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for no driver’s license, displaying illegal vehicle registration was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An agency assisted arrest for parole violation was reported at 2:54 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:32 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare check was reported at 10:57 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
An accident was reported at 1:46 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South 15th Street.
An accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 5:37 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Halstead Avenue.
An agency assisted arrest for criminal trespassing of a habitation/shelter was reported at 5:54 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence, welfare check was reported at 6:08 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Bluff Drive.
A theft of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:14 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An arrest for interference with an emergency request for assistance, continuous violence against family was reported at 7:46 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An agency assist arrest for assault on a family member was reported at 7:46 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An agency assisted arrest for outstanding warrants for expired license plate, inspection violation, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 12:19 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Theft of property was reported at 11:36 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Rattlesnake Road.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 5:43 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Cherokee Drive.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:28 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Miller’s Crossing.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Miller’s Crossing.
A runaway was reported at 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, marijuana possession, under 2 ounces was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana between 2 and 4 ounces, evading arrest or detention was reported at 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for stolen firearm was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrant was reported at 4:13 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An accident, open container was reported at 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Stillhouse Lake Road.
Online solicitation of a minor was reported at 7:03 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Vintage Way.
An assault, deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 9:21 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Mugho Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 10:36 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
There were five arrests for aggravated assault/assault with a deadly weapon reported at 3:39 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 12:27 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An emergency order of detention was reported at 1:53 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
An assault/sexual assault was reported at 2:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Valley Oaks Drive.
An agency assisted arrest for an outstanding warrant was reported at 5:26 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to appear, expired license plates, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license was reported at 9:02 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An agency assisted arrest was reported at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 12:02 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession of tobacco, minor in consumption of alcohol and assault, family violence was reported at 2:21 a.m. Sunday in the 7090 block of North Ridge Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 6:24 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday on Acorn Street.
Harassment was reported at 12:58 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
A disturbance was reported at 7:06 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Third Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:23 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:29 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:11 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
