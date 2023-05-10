Editor’s Note: Due to the unavailability of Killeen Police Department daily blotter reports since late last week, multiple days have been included in Killeen’s portion of today’s blotter.
Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at midnight Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
A theft was reported at midnight Friday in the 1800 block of Cedarhill Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:29 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Toledo Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:39 a.m. in the area of Jennifer Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Roy Reynolds Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:54 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Alexander Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Second Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:15 a.m. Friday in the area of East Stan Schlueter Loop and East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of James Loop.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 3:59 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Sunny Lane.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 4:13 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Zephyr Road.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 4:59 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Elms Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 6200 block of Blayney Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 5:27 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of 18th Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 7:10 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Cedarhil Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Carlisle Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:40 a.m. Friday in the area of 22nd Street and Attas Avenue.
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 9:58 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Alpine Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:23 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Viewcrest Drive.
An assault was reported at 11:57 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Adams Avenue.
A burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 1:59 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West hallmark Avenue.
A felony theft was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Crestridge Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Safady Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of York Avenue.
A terroristic threat was reported at 4:21 p.m. Friday in the 8000 block of Second Street.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Alpine Street.
A burglary of a building was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Rancier Avenue.
A theft was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Deek Drive.
A theft was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Westwood Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:57 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West lane.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:44 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 11:04 p.m. Friday in the area of Andover Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
A felony theft was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1400 block of Redondo Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Saturday in the 3400 block of Bugle Drive.
Disorderly conduct, affray was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1500 block of Golden Eagle Court.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:56 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Hitchrock Drive.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Elms Road.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 11:14 a.m. Saturday in the area of North College Street and West Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Carrie Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Orion Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 3:24 p.m. Saturday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North 12th Street.
Arson was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of 50th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:12 p.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of Eighth Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Vermont Street.
An assault of a family member was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Sladecek Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 9:31 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Windsor Circle.
Deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:24 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of North Eighth Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Basset Court.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:07 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:32 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Little Avenue.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 1:24 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Meadowbrooks Drive.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Jasper Drive and Florence Road.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:43 a.m. Sunday in the area of Old Farm to Market Road 440 and West Elms Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:33 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 3:47 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Grandon Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:11 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of 12th Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 11:29 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Brook Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Tahoe Court.
A theft was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Montague County Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Waterfall Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:04 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of John Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Sladecek Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 9:11 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 10 block of Gilmer Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 2500 block of Bigleaf Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at midnight Monday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
Obstructing streets or sidewalks was reported at 12:54 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Carrollton Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:01 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:28 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 10 block of Gilmer Street.
A homicide was reported at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road.
Unlawful interception, use of wire or oral communication was reported at 11:12 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at noon Monday in the area of North 38th Street and Atkinson Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:50 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Seabiscuit Drive.
Theft from a person was reported at 2:19 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Green Avenue.
A theft was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Cardinal Avenue.
A terroristic threat was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Shoemaker Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Palmtree Lane.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 6:57 p.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 20th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Plains Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:03 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Dugger Circle.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 9:32 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
An assault was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Possession or promotion of child pornography was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Wade Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 400 block of Alpine Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Walking in the roadway where there is a sidewalk provided was reported at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Natural Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Natural Lane.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 18th Street and Parmer Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 4:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Zephyr Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Urinating or defecating in public was reported at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and Hooten Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at noon Tuesday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Employee theft, misappropriation of money was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North 10th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Abigail Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Parmer Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Eighth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Bryce Avenue and Trimmier Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Azura Way.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Veterans memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Seamans Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Illinois Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Twin Creek Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for resisting arrest or detention, criminal mischief, public intoxication was reported at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fictitious or obscured license plate was reported at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Appalachian Trail and Green Valley Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:49 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Constitution Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Disorderly conduct, language was reported at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A welfare check was reported at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An assault, family violence was reported at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Clovis Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Barber Drive.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Robertson Avenue.
An affidavit of surety to surrender principal, possession of marijuana over 4 ounces was reported at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Solicitation of a minor, publish/threat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Illinois Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest on warrants for public nuisance, refuse accumulation was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Farm to Market Road 2410.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Aztec Trace.
An arrest on outstanding warrants for speeding in a school zone and failure to appear was reported at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Warriors Path.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Veterans memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Hackberry Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday on Powell Drive.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault by threat was reported at 8:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Second Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday on Sue Ann Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East First Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
