Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at midnight Sunday in the 2000 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:38 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Duty on striking a highway fixture/landscape was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Cody Poe Road and Edgefield Street.
Possession of a controlled substance of 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:25 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
A narcotics investigation was reported at the intersection of Bacon Ranch Road and South W.S. Young Drive.
An aggravated kidnapping was reported at 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Trailridge Circle.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Bull Run Drive.
Interference with railroad property was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Alexander Street and Greenwood Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Second Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Woodlands Drive.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An aggravated Assault was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Spicewood Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:01 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:48 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Greenlee Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Caprice Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Lowes Boulevard and Trimmier Road.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for continuous violence against family member was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, entrance on property owned by another was reported at 1:31 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:22 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:37 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Dewald Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:59 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Travis Circle.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:55 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault, family violence, welfare check was reported at 5:23 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
Invasive visual recording was reported at 6:23 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Opal Lane.
Emergency medical detention, welfare check was reported at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Castroville Trail.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 7:55 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North First Street.
An arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 7:55 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North First Street.
An arrest for warrants for domestic pet at large, failure to provide evidence of vaccination, agency assist, witness/victim retaliation was reported at 9:40 p.m. Friday in the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue F.
A welfare check was reported at 9:59 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Louise Street.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at midnight Saturday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An attempted suicide, welfare check was reported at 12:16 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Louise Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:23 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Avenue D.
An arrest on warrant for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 7:48 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 12:39 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
A welfare check was reported at 3:49 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:46 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle was reported at 8:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 9:23 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of North First Street and West Avenue B.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 9:59 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Texas Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
A runaway was reported at 11:29 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Lynn Lane.
Failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information was reported at 3:14 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North First Street.
An arrest on warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding, fireworks in the city was reported at 11:50 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 1:51 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Matthew Spicer Road.
Safekeeping was reported at 3:52 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for theft, criminal trespassing, agency assisted arrest for driving while intoxicated, failure to appear was reported at 3:52 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway return was reported at 5:16 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Lynn Lane.
An arrest for theft, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, agency assist on motion to revoke was reported at 5:31 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, terroristic threat was reported at 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:46 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Sunflower Trail.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Rodney Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:54 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Mountain Avenue.
Violation of a protective order was reported at 11:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Elke Circle.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding municipal warrants for failure to appear, public nuisance, prohibited parking, refuse accumulation was reported at 3:09 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for fleeing from police was reported at 9:35 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A terroristic threat of a family/household was reported at 1:20 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Rattlesnake Road.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:54 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Highland Oaks Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 10:54 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Highland Oaks Drive.
An arrest for illegal possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10:54 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Highland Oaks Drive and West Knights Way.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 3:19 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for assault, public intoxication, family violence was reported at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An agency assisted arrest for recovering a stolen vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Nolan Trail.
Forgery was reported at 6:51 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest on outstanding warrants was reported at 11:09 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Cedar Gap Road.
A runaway was reported at 11:21 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Elbert Lane.
LAMPASAS
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:03 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue A.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 3:32 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue A.
An accident was reported at 9:03 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:23 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Rice Street.
A theft was reported at 3:22 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Pecan Street.
An assault was reported at 9:24 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:18 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Porter Street.
A theft was reported at 10:46 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.