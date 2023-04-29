Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at midnight Friday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Capital murder was reported at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:31 a.m. Friday in South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Violation of parole warrant was reported at 11:11 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Dustin Court.
Possession of controlled substance under 4 grams was reported at 11:53 a.m. Friday in North College Street.
Display license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 2:20 p.m. Friday in Leader Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Trotwood Trail.
Burglary of building no forced entry was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Aaron Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Aaron Avenue.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:10 p.m. Friday in East Hallmark Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release reports on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release reports on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
Noise disturbance was reported at 1:32 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South US Highway 281.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:06 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Assault was reported at 1:05 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Harassment was reported at 2:09 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:42 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Disturbance was reported at 2:54 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:24 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:54 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:17 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South US Highway 281.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:44 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.