Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Scottsdale Drive.
City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 12:46 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of 48th street.
Theft was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood street.
The duty to give information and render aid was reported at 7:17 a.m. Friday in Clear Creek Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Cinco Drive.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:10 a.m. Friday in East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Narcotics was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
An assault was reported at 2:31 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
The possession of a controlled substance under 4 grams was reported at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Green Avenue.
The interference with child custody was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Clear Creek Road.
The discharge of a firearm was reported at 6:02 p.m. Friday in Watercrest Road.
The discharge of a firearm was reported at 6:02 p.m. Friday in the 280000 block of West Curry Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Panhandle Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Greengate Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:28 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Anderson Avenue.
The unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Bryce Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department was not available on Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department was not available on Saturday.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:46 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of College Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:53 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 9:39 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:59 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Avenue H.
Fraud was reported at 1:52 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:08 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:25 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.