1. Yes. The charter calls for an appointment process, and the council will pick wisely.

2. Yes. Why spend money on an election? Let the city council do its job, as mandated.

3. No. Voters chose Wilkerson in the first place; they should be able to pick his successor.

4. No. Since there’s nearly a year left on Wilkerson’s council term, the voters should have a say.

5. Unsure. An appointment would follow the charter, but an election seems fairer.

