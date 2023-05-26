Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of building forced entry was reported at 2:12 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 2:30 a.m, Thursday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Winkler Avenue.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in North Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:51 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Dickens Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 1:09 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in East D Avenue.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Fail to stop and give information on attended vehicle was reported at 2:46 p.m. Thursday in West Central Texas Expy.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East D Avenue.
Criminal mischief Class C was reported at 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Central Texas Expy.
Fail to stop and give information on attended vehicle was reported at 4:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
Possession of tobacco by minor was reported at 8:03 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of East Central Texas Expy.
Solicitation by pedestrians was reported at 8:10 p.m. Thursday in East Central Texas Expy.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 8:51 p.m. Thursday in Hold Street.
Driving while license suspended was reported at 10:18 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
Expired license plate was reported at 10:38 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
Theft was reported at 11:13 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Safe keeping was reported at 4:32 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:45 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Fail to identify giving false info was reported at 5:14 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Motion to revoke assault family member was reported at 8:19 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue East.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:29 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Theft was reported at 1:49 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 2:06 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Accident was reported at 2:53 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Invasive visual recording was reported at 3:09 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Craddock Street.
Online impersonation was reported at 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Stagecoach Circle.
Runaway was reported at 4:33 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 6:37 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South 3rd Street.
Runaway returned was reported at 7:37 p.m. Thursday and detained back to parent.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:31 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Animal charges and theft of property was reported at 11:49 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Huey Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Pueblo Trace.
No drivers license, speeding was reported at 11:38 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Sexual assault was reported at 12:13 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Pinewood Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:06 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:34 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Vintage Way.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:26 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Roy Reynolds Drive.
LAMPASAS
Theft was reported at 8:51 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Summer Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:48 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West 7th Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:29 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Willis Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:29 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 1st Street.
Disturbance was reported at 8:03 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Burglary of motor vehicle was reported Thursday no specified time in the 2300 block of South US Highway 281.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:51 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 1st Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
