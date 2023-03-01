Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 5000 block of Golden Gate Drive.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Duran Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Causeway Court.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Suspected stolen property was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Bayer Hollow Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:08 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Chisholm Circle and Chisholm Trail.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Bayer Hollow Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Eastside Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Hammond Drive.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Massey Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East C Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Assault was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Orion Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Colonial Lane.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Interstate 14 and South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
A theft was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Fowler Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 Trimmier Road.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Mary Jane Drive.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Voelter Avenue.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Southside Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Robinett Road and Watercrest Road.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An information only report was made at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Veterans Avenue.
Debit card abuse, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
An arrest for violation of a protective order was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A theft was reported at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Avenue A.
Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 10 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
A sexual assault of a child was reported at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Bodily injury to a child was reported at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Farm to Market Road 3046.
An accident was reported at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Dryden Avenue.
A runaway return was reported at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Dryden Avenue
An assault was reported at 8:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 8:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
A welfare check was reported at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest on outstanding warrants for speeding was reported at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
An assault was reported at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility and theft of property was reported at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Child endangerment was reported at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
A disturbance was reported at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Harassment was reported at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Race Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on Sue Ann Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Barnes Street.
A theft was reported at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
An assault was reported at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South College Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
