Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1300 block of Stephen Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at midnight Sunday in the 300 block of Gilmer Street.
Interference with the duties of a public servant was reported at 12:44 a.m. Sunday in the area of North Second Street and West Veterans memorial Boulevard.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Elkins Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:29 a.m. Sunday in the area of Bunny Trail and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Highland Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
An assault was reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Generations Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of State Highway 14 and Trimmier Road.
A theft, shoplifting, was reported at 5:08 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Lucille Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:14 p.m. Sunday in the area of North Park Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 11:49 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Fowler Avenue and South Sixth Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An assault, family violence was reported at midnight Friday in the 600 block of Judy Lane.
An accident was reported at 1:14 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1;35 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An affidavit of surety to surrender principal was reported at 8:27 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South First Street.
A runaway was reported at 9:47 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 9:38 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault, family violence was reported at 1:16 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Drive.
A fleet accident was reported at 2:49 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North 17th Street.
A theft was reported at 3:41 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Ross Road.
An accident was reported at 5;28 p.m. Friday in the intersection of South main Street and Robertson Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation, theft of firearm was reported at 5:46 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Oak Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 6;37 p.m. Friday in the intersection of North 23rd Street and Sherman Avenue.
An assault, family violence was reported at 7:03 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Park Avenue and South 19th Street.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, evading arrest or detention was reported at 7:41 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
A runaway return was reported at 7:41 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 9:24 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Lindsey Drive.
An arrest for failure to identify as a fugitive, agency assist on failure to appear, evading a peace officer, wrong-way driver, wanton disregard for safety, failure to identify, giving false information was reported at 11:02 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An open container was reported at 10:58 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 12:26 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 was reported at 1:18 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of property was reported at 3:46 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 6:06 p.m. Saturday in the 20 block of Latern Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6;22 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 7:58 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Hobby Road.
A runaway was reported at 8:06 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
An assault by threat, family violence was reported at 9:21 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Ross Road.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An assault of peace officer was reported at 9:12 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Graffiti was reported at 9:49 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
The duty on striking a highway fixture was reported at 11:27 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
Found property was reported at 1:29 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Judy Lane.
The possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:38 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Robertson Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:41 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An assault causing bodily injury, family member was reported at 10:24 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of McClure Lane.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:22 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Bluebird Drive.
Credit card abuse was reported at 9:42 p.m. Friday in the 10000 block of Wilshire Boulevard.
A traffic stop was reported at 12:47 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
The unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 12;57 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 4:28 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Silver Creek Drive.
A violation to appear was reported at 10:14 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Bob White Lane.
Public intoxication of minor was reported at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:31 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Fabricated physical evidence was reported at 10:43 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:19 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West 3rd Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:09 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:07 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 6;18 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 6;59 p.m. Sunday in Deb Lynn Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:17 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease & Jada Holcomb
