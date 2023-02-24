Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Fort Hood Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of White Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of North 2nd Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Interference with child custody was reported at 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Nadine Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:21 Thursday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
Solicitation for prostitution was reported at 4:16 p.m. in the 500 block of Pan American Drive.
Solicitation for prostitution was reported at 2:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Pan American Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information at 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of Fremont Drive.
Solicitation for prostitution was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Pan American Drive.
Solicitation for prostitution was reported at 1:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Pan American Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Sungate Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Westcliff Road.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Gateway Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:42 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of East Rancier Drive.
Fictitious license plates was reported at 5:13 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Crockett Drive.
Violation of magistrates order was reported at 12:31 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of John Helen Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Madison Avenue.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Madison Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made for criminal mischief at 12:38 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assist another agency arrest was made for an administrative release violator at 2:21 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South 1st Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:05 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 9:54 in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:38 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft between $750-$2,500 was reported at 9:36 Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assist for another agency was reported at 10:15 Thursday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
Theft under $100 was reported at 9:51 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 12:47 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Golf Course Road.
An arrest was made for criminal trespass at 11:04 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Exploitation of the elderly was reported at 12:29 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North 5th Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:12 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Illegal dumping was reported at 1:17 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Burglary of a building was reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Merganser Drive.
Assist of another agency was reported at 2:33 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South 1st Street.
Duty on striking fixture/highway/landscape under $200 was reported at 2:17 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of High Chaparral and Hillside Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South 1st Street.
Found property was reported at 5:31 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Jeffery Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:51 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made for outstanding warrants Friday morning at 3:11 a.m. in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated at 3:26 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:02 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 12:56 p.m. Thursday on Bellaire Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:53 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:16 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
A minor accident with no injuries was reported at 7:57 a.m. in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A minor accident with no injuries was reported at 5:11 p.m. in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 12:04 a.m. in the 900 block of E. Central Texas Expressway for driving while intoxicated third or more.
Compiled by David A. Bryant
