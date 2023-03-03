Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Public intoxication was reported Thursday at 3:01 a.m. in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported Thursday at 9:25 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported Thursday at 10:47 a.m. in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Shoplifting was reported Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault was reported Thursday at 12 p.m. in the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 1:56 p.m. in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
A city warrant was reported Thursday at 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Parmer Avenue.
Assault was reported Thursday at 3:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Westcliff Road.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported Thursday at 4 p.m. at Bull Run Drive and Robinett Road.
Prostitution was reported Thursday at 6:18 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Theft was reported Thursday at 6:37 p.m. in the 4800 block of Westcliff Road.
Terroristic threat was reported Thursday at 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported Thursday at 8:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of South WS Young Drive.
Burglary was reported Thursday at 9 p.m. in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of controlled substance was reported Thursday at 9:36 p.m. at South Fort Hood Street and Westover Drive.
Assault was reported Thursday at 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
Violation of parole warrant was reported Thursday at 11:22 p.m. in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was reported Thursday at 12:57 a.m. in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Terroristic threat was reported Thursday at 1:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Avenue D.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported Thursday at 11:02 a.m. in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Evading arrest with vehicle was reported Thursday at 11:32 a.m. in the 400 block of East Avenue E.
Assault family violence was reported Thursday at 11:42 a.m. in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
Assault was reported Thursday at 12:56 p.m. in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported Thursday at 1:46 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Theft and criminal mischief were reported Thursday at 4:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Courtney Lane.
Accident was reported Thursday at 5:11 p.m. in the 600 block of East Avenue D.
Assault was reported Thursday at 5:50 p.m. in the 700 block of South 5th Street.
Assault was reported Thursday at 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bluff Drive.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported Thursday at 5:56 p.m. in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assist other agency was reported Thursday at 6:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
Fraud was reported Thursday at 12:23 a.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Domestic disturbance was reported Thursday at 12:45 a.m. in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Harassment was reported Thursday at 9:35 a.m. in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Reckless driver was reported Thursday at 1:01 p.m. in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
Reckless driver was reported Thursday at 3:05 p.m. in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported Thursday at 6:21 p.m. in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Suspicious person was reported Thursday at 9:52 p.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Assault was reported Thursday at 11:34 p.m. in the 600 block of East 3rd Street.
Compiled by Paul Bryant
