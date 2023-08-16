Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
No headlights for a bicycle was reported at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
An aggravated robbery was reported at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue.
The possession of a controlled substance under 2 ounces was reported at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday in North Second Street.
A robbery was reported at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Griffin Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
A terroristic threat was reported at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Hogan Drive.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Lubbock Drive and Jester Court.
Theft was reported at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An attempted suicide was reported at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East business Highway 190.
The fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Miranda Avenue.
Theft was reported at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An accident involving personal injury or death was reported at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Colorado Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The failure to appear was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of South Loop 121.
A runaway was reported at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Arlo Road.
A robbery was reported at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Central texas Expressway.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South US Highway 281.
An assault was reported at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Avenue I.
Fraud was reported at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
A runaway was reported at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Dawns Peak.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
