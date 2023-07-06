Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 3700 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Discharge of firearm was reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Anna Lee Drive.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday in 14th Street.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Wolf Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Hunt Drive.
Theft of vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Clarawood Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Toledo Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Beta Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Old Farm to Market.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in East Rancier Avenue.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of 38th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Mockingbird Lane.
Fail to stop and give information on attended vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Lori Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Clear Creek Road.
Assaulting family member, impede breathing was reported at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Conder Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Carter Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of 18th Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Chaucer Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault by contact was reported at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Karen Sue Circle.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 6:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 19th Street.
Accident was reported at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9;21 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
Runaway was reported at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Joe Morse Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Hill Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of vehicles was reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Violate promise to appear was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of South Loop 121.
Runaway was reported at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Chieftain Trail.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
Assist other agency was reported at 11:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
Noise disturbance was reported at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Disturbance was reported at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Avenue D.
Suspicious act was reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in Skyline Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Burglary of a business was reported at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East 3rd Street.
Disturbance was reported at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault was reported at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West 4th Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 11:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Highway 281.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.