Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Thursday in the 100 block of East Elms Road.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 4;18 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
Discharge of firearm was reported at 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Ledgestone Drive.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 8:56 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Royal Crest Circle.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Wales Drive.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Pearl Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 5:24 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
The interference with child custody was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Cactus Flower Lane.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 6:08 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:33 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Deadly conduct of firearm was reported at 10:57 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Hereford Lane.
COPPERAS COVE
A runaway was reported at 6:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Griffin Drive.
A runaway was reported at 7:32 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Bermuda Street.
Credit card abuse was reported at 10:02 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
An accident was reported at 11:43 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:17 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 12:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Drive.
An accident was reported at 4;50 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of West Avenue D and Myra Lou Drive.
An unattended death was reported at 6:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Margaret Lee Street.
A runaway was reported at 7:41 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
A discharge of firearm in city limits was reported at 8:13 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Drive.
Assault by threat and contact was reported at 11:19 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Dryden Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department reports were not available Friday.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5;15 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:38 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A structured fire was reported at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East 4th Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:33 p.m. Thursday in East Avenue J.
Theft was reported at 7:49 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Barnes Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East 3rd Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:11 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Summer Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 9:51 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A suspicious act was reported at 11:19 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Avenue C.
