Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of building forced entry was reported at 12 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Loyal Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:35 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
Burglary of habitation forced entry was reported at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Toledo Drive.
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 2:50 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 3:50 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Aggravated robbery from individual was reported at 4:10 a.m. Friday in Terrace Drive.
Unlawful possession of firearm by felon was reported at 4:38 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North WS Young Drive.
Burglary of habitation no forced entry was reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Parmer Avenue.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 7:20 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of John Porter Drive.
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Alexander Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West J Avenue.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Deek Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Mattie Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:29 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Toledo Drive.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 12:42 p.m. Friday in 56th Street.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3:38 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Pedestrian walking on roadway, not facing traffic was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Lewis Street.
No liability insurance city was reported at 3:59 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North WS Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:38 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South WS Young Drive.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 5:14 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Gilmer Street.
Burglary of building forced entry was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Toledo Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:06 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 2nd Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of York Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 80 block of Florence Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:39 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 11:47 p.m. Friday in Chase Circle.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious person was reported at 12:20 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 1:14 a.m. Friday in Lively Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Reckless driver was reported at 12:41 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of South US Highway 183.
Suspicious person was reported at 3:18 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East 3rd Street.
Theft was reported at 3:43 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disturbance was reported at 3:51 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 4:02 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Avenue A.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:36 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Disturbance was reported at 9:25 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
