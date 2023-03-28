Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault of a family member, impeding breathing/circulation was reported at midnight Monday in the 3400 block of Cantabrian Drive.
A forgery was reported at 12:07 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Lago Trail.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Pearl Street.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Duty on striking highway fixture/landscape was reported at 11:25 a.m. Monday in the area of Florence Road and West Mary Jane Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:11 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:31 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Recovery of a vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Stonetree Drive.
An assault was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Westcliff Road.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:06 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
Failure to stop and attend a vehicle was reported at 5:09 p.m. Monday in the area of River Oaks Drive and South Twin Creek Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Southport Drive.
A theft was reported at 10:55 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:57 p.m. Monday in the area of Gateway Drive and Lowes Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:04 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Pecan Avenue.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:59 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of credit/debit card information was reported at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Bond Street.
An accident was reported at 1:12 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 1:18 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:27 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
A welfare check was reported at 3:11 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Miles Street.
An accident was reported at 4:02 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 5:04 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft, credit card abuse was reported at 5:55 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Veterans Avenue.
Displaying a fictitious license plate was reported at 7:11 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Displaying a fictitious license plate was reported at 9:39 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:41 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants for no drivers license, speeding, failure to appear was reported at 10:58 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to appear, invalid drivers license was reported at 12:08 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for no drivers license, expired license plates, failure to appear was reported at 5:32 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Burglary of vehicles was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Mountain Lion Road.
An arrest for outstanding city warrants for speeding, no drivers license was reported at 9:34 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Market Heights Plaza.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 9:17 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Avenue H.
Fraud was reported at 9:42 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 10:27 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of South Highway 281.
An arrest on a warrant for assault was reported at 11:35 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 3:58 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A disturbance was reported at 4:31 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:14 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:36 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Mclean Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
