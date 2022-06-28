Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:17 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A city warrant was reported at 8:17 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North 4th Street.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:44 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of American Legion Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of East Sprott Avenue and North 10th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:18 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Harbour Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 11:18 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Harbour Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
There was no report available from Copperas Cove Police Department.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Sexual assault of a child was reported at midnight Monday in the 300 block of Tanner Lane.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 8:27 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for assault by threat was reported at 8:46 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Mesquite Branch Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:14 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Howe Street.
An arrest for warrants, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:17 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person reported at 3:29 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Howe Street.
A theft was reported at 10:25 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
A theft was reported at 10:27 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Western Street.
Fraud was reported at 11:28 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Third Street.
A theft was reported at 11:46 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue
A theft was reported at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Avenue G.
An assault was reported at 12:18 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:49 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 1:59 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
An assault was reported at 3:49 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
An assault was reported at 3:57 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
A burglary was reported at 6:26 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Sandstone Cove.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 6:39 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:05 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 7:17 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.