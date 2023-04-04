Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Harassment by threat was reported at midnight Monday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
Theft was reported at 2:25 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 3:26 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:20 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Green Meadow Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Clear Creek Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Jasper Road.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 9:12 a.m. Monday in the area of 18th Street and East Dean Avenue.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 10:13 a.m. Monday in the area of North Gilmer Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:14 a.m. Monday in the area of Alexander Street and McNair Street.
Theft, shoplifting was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W. S. Young Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Glennwood Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:39 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 12:54 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Houston Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:17 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Zinnia Drive.
Fraudulent destruction or removal or concealment of writing was reported at 8:21 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:59 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
COPPERAS COVE
A runaway was reported at 3:58 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Hickory Circle.
Sexual assault of a child, injury to a child was reported at 5:20 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An unattended death was reported at 5:32 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive.
An unattended death was reported at 8:56 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Marlee Circle.
An accident was reported at 9:53 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of South main Street.
A sexual assault was reported at 1:42 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a building was reported at 2:04 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Harassment was reported at 3:17 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 5:09 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 7:13 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue D.
Found property was reported at 7:29 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury, use and illegal discharge of firearms was reported at 8:08 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Avenue F.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:19 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault by threat was reported at 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault by contact was reported at 10:37 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:47 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Harley Drive.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 2:13 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A theft was reported at 8:58 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:25 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 3:44 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 4:11 p.m. Monday on Old Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 4:38 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 5:33 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
An assault was reported at 6:28 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A disturbance was reported at 9:22 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.